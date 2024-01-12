Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) has gone up by 1.15% for the week, with a 1.85% rise in the past month and a 19.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.86% for CNSL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.03% for CNSL’s stock, with a 16.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
Is It Worth Investing in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNSL) Right Now?
compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.
Click here for full details and to join for free.
Sponsored
The average price point forecasted by analysts for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) is $4.33, which is -$0.08 below the current market price. The public float for CNSL is 72.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNSL on January 12, 2024 was 743.55K shares.
CNSL) stock’s latest price update
The stock of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNSL) has increased by 0.46 when compared to last closing price of 4.39. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-12-11 that Consolidated Communications investor Charles Frischer said on Monday he plans to vote against the broadband services provider’s $3.1 billion take-private deal with an investor consortium, becoming the latest shareholder to oppose the sale.
Analysts’ Opinion of CNSL
Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNSL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CNSL by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CNSL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $5 based on the research report published on July 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.
CNSL Trading at 2.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought CNSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.97% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +1.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.82% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, CNSL rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.41. In addition, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc saw 1.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.
Stock Fundamentals for CNSL
Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:
- +3.59 for the present operating margin
- +28.91 for the gross margin
The net margin for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc stands at -14.44. The total capital return value is set at 1.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.59. Equity return is now at value -26.05, with -6.34 for asset returns.
Based on Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL), the company’s capital structure generated 209.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.64. Total debt to assets is 53.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 303.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.09.
When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.
Conclusion
To put it simply, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.