Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ: CMPS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -13.10 compared to its previous closing price of 9.85. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-09 that Though psychedelic therapies and related psychedelic stocks have fallen out of favor recently, there’s still tremendous research and insight happening beneath the surface. Even Elon Musk uses ketamine as a depression therapeutic.

Is It Worth Investing in Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ: CMPS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CMPS is 2.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for CMPS is 56.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMPS on January 12, 2024 was 527.51K shares.

CMPS’s Market Performance

CMPS stock saw an increase of -10.93% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 23.34% and a quarterly increase of 39.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.77% for Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.79% for CMPS’s stock, with a 6.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMPS stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CMPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMPS in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $16 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CMPS Trading at 22.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.00%, as shares surge +11.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMPS fell by -10.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.67. In addition, Compass Pathways Plc ADR saw -2.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMPS starting from Malievskaia Ekaterina, who sale 21,758 shares at the price of $8.74 back on Jan 03. After this action, Malievskaia Ekaterina now owns 4,218,359 shares of Compass Pathways Plc ADR, valued at $190,226 using the latest closing price.

Malievskaia Ekaterina, the Director of Compass Pathways Plc ADR, sale 21,758 shares at $8.74 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Malievskaia Ekaterina is holding 4,215,701 shares at $190,226 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMPS

The total capital return value is set at -46.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.12. Equity return is now at value -52.35, with -44.77 for asset returns.

Based on Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.05. Total debt to assets is 0.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.