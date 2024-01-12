Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.30 in relation to its previous close of 203.12. However, the company has experienced a 4.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that Comfort Systems (FIX) to expand and diversify its modular construction offering with the buyout of Summit.

Is It Worth Investing in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX) Right Now?

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FIX is at 1.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FIX is $198.75, which is -$7.02 below the current market price. The public float for FIX is 35.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.14% of that float. The average trading volume for FIX on January 12, 2024 was 419.47K shares.

FIX’s Market Performance

FIX’s stock has seen a 4.30% increase for the week, with a 4.96% rise in the past month and a 21.74% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.35% for FIX stock, with a simple moving average of 20.96% for the last 200 days.

FIX Trading at 5.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +3.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIX rose by +4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $203.41. In addition, Comfort Systems USA, Inc. saw 0.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIX starting from Skidmore Constance Ellen, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $193.40 back on Dec 11. After this action, Skidmore Constance Ellen now owns 16,787 shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc., valued at $580,197 using the latest closing price.

Hardy Rhoman J, the Director of Comfort Systems USA, Inc., purchase 784 shares at $191.32 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Hardy Rhoman J is holding 1,287 shares at $149,978 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.09 for the present operating margin

+17.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. stands at +5.94. The total capital return value is set at 18.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.51. Equity return is now at value 26.62, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX), the company’s capital structure generated 38.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.01. Total debt to assets is 14.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.96 and the total asset turnover is 1.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.