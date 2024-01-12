Collective Audience Inc (CAUD) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CAUD is 2.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAUD on January 12, 2024 was 934.87K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CAUD) stock’s latest price update

Collective Audience Inc (NASDAQ: CAUD)’s stock price has decreased by -6.40 compared to its previous closing price of 1.25. However, the company has seen a -14.60% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-13 that Collective Audience (NASDAQ: CAUD ) stock is gaining on Monday even without any clear news from the marketing company. That includes a lack of press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that would explain today’s gains.

CAUD’s Market Performance

CAUD’s stock has fallen by -14.60% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -26.42% and a quarterly drop of -89.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.60% for Collective Audience Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.49% for CAUD stock, with a simple moving average of -86.29% for the last 200 days.

CAUD Trading at -59.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.68%, as shares sank -20.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -88.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAUD fell by -14.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3375. In addition, Collective Audience Inc saw -13.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAUD starting from Watt Nadine I, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.50 back on Dec 28. After this action, Watt Nadine I now owns 10,000 shares of Collective Audience Inc, valued at $14,988 using the latest closing price.

SUEN BRENT, the Director of Collective Audience Inc, purchase 23,334 shares at $1.29 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that SUEN BRENT is holding 1,079,578 shares at $30,101 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAUD

The total capital return value is set at -10.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.71. Equity return is now at value -5.46, with -4.56 for asset returns.

Based on Collective Audience Inc (CAUD), the company’s capital structure generated 34.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.49. Total debt to assets is 17.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Collective Audience Inc (CAUD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.