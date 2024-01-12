Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Cognyte Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CGNT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.95 in relation to its previous close of 6.42. However, the company has experienced a -1.34% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-13 that Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT ) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call December 13, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Dean Ridlon – Head of IR Elad Sharon – CEO David Abadi – CFO Conference Call Participants Mike Cikos – Needham Peter Levine – Evercore ISI Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen.

Is It Worth Investing in Cognyte Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CGNT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.63.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for CGNT is 65.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CGNT on January 12, 2024 was 287.12K shares.

CGNT’s Market Performance

CGNT’s stock has seen a -1.34% decrease for the week, with a 2.78% rise in the past month and a 20.86% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.02% for Cognyte Software Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.53% for CGNT’s stock, with a 19.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGNT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CGNT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CGNT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $6 based on the research report published on September 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CGNT Trading at 10.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +0.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGNT fell by -2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.32. In addition, Cognyte Software Ltd saw -8.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CGNT

Equity return is now at value -19.97, with -8.41 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.