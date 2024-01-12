Clorox Co. (CLX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX) is above average at 207.29x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Clorox Co. (CLX) is $139.71, which is -$3.01 below the current market price. The public float for CLX is 123.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CLX on January 12, 2024 was 1.43M shares.

CLX) stock’s latest price update

Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.95 compared to its previous closing price of 141.37. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that Clorox (CLX) reachead $142.72 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a +0.95% change compared to its last close.

CLX’s Market Performance

Clorox Co. (CLX) has seen a 0.19% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.94% gain in the past month and a 16.64% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for CLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.36% for CLX’s stock, with a -4.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CLX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CLX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $150 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CLX Trading at 3.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +0.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLX rose by +0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.23. In addition, Clorox Co. saw 0.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLX starting from Jacobsen Kevin B, who sale 3,346 shares at the price of $160.82 back on Aug 14. After this action, Jacobsen Kevin B now owns 23,224 shares of Clorox Co., valued at $538,096 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.19 for the present operating margin

+38.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clorox Co. stands at +2.02. The total capital return value is set at 22.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.67. Equity return is now at value 59.52, with 1.42 for asset returns.

Based on Clorox Co. (CLX), the company’s capital structure generated 1,342.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.07. Total debt to assets is 49.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,276.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Clorox Co. (CLX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.