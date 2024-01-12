Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CWAN is 0.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for CWAN is 106.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.24% of that float. On January 12, 2024, CWAN’s average trading volume was 1.45M shares.

The stock of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWAN) has decreased by -0.96 when compared to last closing price of 19.84.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2024-01-08 that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. NASDAQ: CWAN is a leading investment accounting, reporting and management platform in the business services sector. Asset managers use it, as do insurers, enterprises and government agencies, including Thornburg, DC.gov, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META), Facebook, Fifth Third Bank Inc. NASDAQ: FITB, Zillow Group Inc. NASDAQ: Z and NC State University.

CWAN’s Market Performance

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) has seen a 1.60% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.50% gain in the past month and a -4.43% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for CWAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.26% for CWAN’s stock, with a 10.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWAN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CWAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CWAN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $24 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CWAN Trading at -0.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +2.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWAN rose by +1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.72. In addition, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc saw -1.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWAN starting from Das Souvik, who sale 30,588 shares at the price of $19.65 back on Jan 08. After this action, Das Souvik now owns 23,826 shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc, valued at $601,143 using the latest closing price.

Sahai Sandeep, the Chief Executive Officer of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc, sale 50,000 shares at $19.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Sahai Sandeep is holding 101,811 shares at $982,255 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.72 for the present operating margin

+70.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc stands at -2.63. The total capital return value is set at 1.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.72. Equity return is now at value -7.03, with -4.21 for asset returns.

Based on Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN), the company’s capital structure generated 28.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.13. Total debt to assets is 15.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.