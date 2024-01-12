Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE: CIVI) has plunged by -0.05 when compared to previous closing price of 65.05, but the company has seen a -1.54% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-05 that Civitas Resources (CIVI) reachead $66.61 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a +0.86% change compared to its last close.

Is It Worth Investing in Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE: CIVI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE: CIVI) is above average at 7.21x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for CIVI is 81.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CIVI on January 12, 2024 was 1.21M shares.

CIVI’s Market Performance

The stock of Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) has seen a -1.54% decrease in the past week, with a -4.36% drop in the past month, and a -11.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for CIVI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.62% for CIVI’s stock, with a -7.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CIVI Trading at -5.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -1.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIVI fell by -1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.23. In addition, Civitas Resources Inc saw -4.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIVI starting from Kimmeridge Energy Management C, who sale 3,296,475 shares at the price of $70.50 back on Jul 19. After this action, Kimmeridge Energy Management C now owns 8,348,022 shares of Civitas Resources Inc, valued at $232,401,488 using the latest closing price.

Counts Travis L, the Chief Legal Officer & Sec. of Civitas Resources Inc, purchase 6,835 shares at $68.20 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Counts Travis L is holding 36,799 shares at $466,126 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.46 for the present operating margin

+56.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Civitas Resources Inc stands at +32.92. The total capital return value is set at 36.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.80. Equity return is now at value 13.54, with 7.44 for asset returns.

Based on Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI), the company’s capital structure generated 7.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.22. Total debt to assets is 5.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.