Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTXR): A Technical Analysis

The public float for CTXR is 146.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTXR on January 12, 2024 was 562.84K shares.

CTXR) stock’s latest price update

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTXR)’s stock price has soared by 1.69 in relation to previous closing price of 0.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-18 that CRANFORD, N.J., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Citius” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CTXR), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, has rescheduled its participation in Sidoti’s Small-Cap Virtual Conference to November 2023 due to funeral services for the late Howard Safir, a long-time member of the Citius Board.

CTXR’s Market Performance

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTXR) has experienced a -0.95% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.23% drop in the past month, and a 3.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.97% for CTXR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.87% for CTXR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -24.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTXR stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for CTXR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTXR in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $4 based on the research report published on November 30, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CTXR Trading at -3.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares sank -6.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTXR fell by -1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7732. In addition, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -0.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CTXR

Equity return is now at value -33.61, with -29.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTXR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.