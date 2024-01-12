Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, CAKE stock has gone down by -1.05%, with a monthly decline of -0.81% and a quarterly surge of 8.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for Cheesecake Factory Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.04% for CAKE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cheesecake Factory Inc. (NASDAQ: CAKE) Right Now?

Cheesecake Factory Inc. (NASDAQ: CAKE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) is $34.53, which is $1.45 above the current market price. The public float for CAKE is 47.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAKE on January 12, 2024 was 860.49K shares.

CAKE) stock’s latest price update

Cheesecake Factory Inc. (NASDAQ: CAKE)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.36 in comparison to its previous close of 34.23, however, the company has experienced a -1.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2023-12-27 that Sam Fox who launched Fox Restaurant Concepts has been an innovator and disrupter who once launched 15 independent eateries. Never one to duplicate himself, one of his eateries is called Flower Child known for its hippieish-style (hence its name), healthy menu, consisting of salads, grain bowls with chicken and avocado hummus.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAKE stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CAKE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CAKE in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $40 based on the research report published on December 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CAKE Trading at 0.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAKE fell by -1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.49. In addition, Cheesecake Factory Inc. saw -5.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CAKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.08 for the present operating margin

+9.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cheesecake Factory Inc. stands at +1.31. The total capital return value is set at 4.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.15. Equity return is now at value 26.47, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE), the company’s capital structure generated 630.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.31. Total debt to assets is 66.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 582.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.