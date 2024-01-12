Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) has gone up by 5.86% for the week, with a 7.37% rise in the past month and a 18.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.35% for CHKP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.56% for CHKP’s stock, with a 19.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) is 22.34x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CHKP is 0.62.

The public float for CHKP is 95.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.55% of that float. On January 12, 2024, CHKP’s average trading volume was 782.78K shares.

CHKP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) has increased by 2.30 when compared to last closing price of 156.31.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-11 that Check Point is a solid long-term investment with steady revenue growth, a strong balance sheet, and improving margins. The company specializes in cybersecurity solutions, including next-generation firewalls and threat prevention using AI and machine learning. Check Point’s financials are strong, with a healthy cash position, high profitability, and consistent revenue growth, making it an attractive investment option.

CHKP Trading at 9.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHKP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.75% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares surge +7.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHKP rose by +5.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $152.04. In addition, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. saw 4.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CHKP

Equity return is now at value 30.22, with 15.84 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.