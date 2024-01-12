Celanese Corp (CE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) has decreased by -1.08 when compared to last closing price of 148.99.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2024-01-11 that DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Celanese To Hold Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call on February 21, 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) Right Now?

Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CE is 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CE is $144.95, which is -$2.7 below the current price. The public float for CE is 108.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CE on January 12, 2024 was 820.31K shares.

CE’s Market Performance

CE’s stock has seen a -1.58% decrease for the week, with a 3.51% rise in the past month and a 18.77% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for Celanese Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.82% for CE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 21.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CE stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CE in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $135 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CE Trading at 6.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +4.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CE fell by -1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.95. In addition, Celanese Corp saw -5.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CE starting from Kelly Thomas Francis, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $107.29 back on May 19. After this action, Kelly Thomas Francis now owns 47,165 shares of Celanese Corp, valued at $214,580 using the latest closing price.

Murray Mark Christopher, the SVP – Acetyls of Celanese Corp, purchase 1,008 shares at $101.69 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Murray Mark Christopher is holding 11,597 shares at $102,503 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.86 for the present operating margin

+23.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celanese Corp stands at +19.66. The total capital return value is set at 8.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.12. Equity return is now at value 35.54, with 8.67 for asset returns.

Based on Celanese Corp (CE), the company’s capital structure generated 268.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.85. Total debt to assets is 57.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 243.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Celanese Corp (CE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.