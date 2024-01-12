Cboe Global Markets Inc.’s (CBOE) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) has gone up by 2.45% for the week, with a -0.11% drop in the past month and a 10.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.90% for CBOE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.17% for CBOE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) Right Now?

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) is $183.80, which is $6.0 above the current market price. The public float for CBOE is 105.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CBOE on January 12, 2024 was 845.53K shares.

CBOE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) has jumped by 1.25 compared to previous close of 175.61. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2024-01-10 that Multiple issuers’ spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) will begin trading on Thursday, the Cboe exchange said on Wednesday.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBOE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBOE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CBOE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CBOE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $204 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the current year 2024.

CBOE Trading at 1.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBOE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -0.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBOE rose by +2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $175.71. In addition, Cboe Global Markets Inc. saw -0.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBOE starting from Isaacson Christopher A, who sale 3,850 shares at the price of $182.23 back on Dec 01. After this action, Isaacson Christopher A now owns 45,102 shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc., valued at $701,586 using the latest closing price.

Clay Catherine R, the EVP, GLOBAL DERIVATIVES of Cboe Global Markets Inc., sale 1,300 shares at $179.62 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Clay Catherine R is holding 4,214 shares at $233,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBOE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.51 for the present operating margin

+39.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cboe Global Markets Inc. stands at +5.91. The total capital return value is set at 18.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.65. Equity return is now at value 19.93, with 9.39 for asset returns.

Based on Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE), the company’s capital structure generated 54.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.29. Total debt to assets is 26.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.