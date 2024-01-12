Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for CFFN is $6.75, which is $0.44 above the current market price. The public float for CFFN is 125.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.91% of that float. The average trading volume for CFFN on January 12, 2024 was 949.48K shares.

CFFN) stock’s latest price update

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ: CFFN)’s stock price has dropped by -1.94 in relation to previous closing price of 6.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago.

CFFN’s Market Performance

Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) has experienced a -1.14% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.03% rise in the past month, and a 26.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.24% for CFFN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.95% for CFFN’s stock, with a 3.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFFN stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for CFFN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CFFN in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $15 based on the research report published on April 09, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

CFFN Trading at 4.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +4.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFFN fell by -1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.39. In addition, Capitol Federal Financial saw -6.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFFN starting from Barry Anthony S., who purchase 500 shares at the price of $5.08 back on Nov 01. After this action, Barry Anthony S. now owns 54,977 shares of Capitol Federal Financial, valued at $2,540 using the latest closing price.

Barry Anthony S., the Executive Vice President of Capitol Federal Financial, purchase 12,000 shares at $5.03 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that Barry Anthony S. is holding 54,477 shares at $60,356 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.48 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Capitol Federal Financial stands at -26.67. The total capital return value is set at -3.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.49. Equity return is now at value -9.49, with -1.02 for asset returns.

Based on Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN), the company’s capital structure generated 276.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.47. Total debt to assets is 28.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 179.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.