Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CNNE is 0.90. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) is $27.00, which is $6.41 above the current market price. The public float for CNNE is 64.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.47% of that float. On January 12, 2024, CNNE’s average trading volume was 468.98K shares.

CNNE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNNE) has dropped by -0.72 compared to previous close of 20.74. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

CNNE’s Market Performance

Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) has seen a 2.29% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.52% gain in the past month and a 8.25% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for CNNE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.47% for CNNE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNNE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CNNE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CNNE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $42 based on the research report published on December 20, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CNNE Trading at 10.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +9.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNNE rose by +2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.99. In addition, Cannae Holdings Inc saw 5.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNNE starting from Massey Richard N, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $18.66 back on Sep 26. After this action, Massey Richard N now owns 427,417 shares of Cannae Holdings Inc, valued at $933,200 using the latest closing price.

Cannae Holdings, Inc., the 10% Owner of Cannae Holdings Inc, sale 110,000 shares at $1.85 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Cannae Holdings, Inc. is holding 27,012,794 shares at $203,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.84 for the present operating margin

+10.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cannae Holdings Inc stands at -64.66. The total capital return value is set at -4.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.21. Equity return is now at value -8.64, with -7.43 for asset returns.

Based on Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE), the company’s capital structure generated 9.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.07. Total debt to assets is 8.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 49.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.