Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 108.79x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.63. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) by analysts is $28.00, which is $2.34 above the current market price. The public float for CWH is 41.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.73% of that float. On January 12, 2024, the average trading volume of CWH was 977.18K shares.

CWH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) has surged by 0.12 when compared to previous closing price of 25.21, but the company has seen a -0.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that Abiding by its supercharged acquisition plan, Camping World (CWH) is set to increase its footprint in Texas and Oklahoma by second-quarter 2024.

CWH’s Market Performance

Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) has experienced a -0.12% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.83% rise in the past month, and a 40.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.85% for CWH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.54% for CWH stock, with a simple moving average of 4.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWH stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for CWH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CWH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $30 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CWH Trading at 10.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares surge +5.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWH fell by -0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.24. In addition, Camping World Holdings Inc saw -3.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWH starting from SCHICKLI KENT DILLON, who sale 10,101 shares at the price of $27.00 back on May 31. After this action, SCHICKLI KENT DILLON now owns 72,124 shares of Camping World Holdings Inc, valued at $272,727 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.37 for the present operating margin

+31.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Camping World Holdings Inc stands at +1.97. The total capital return value is set at 15.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.57. Equity return is now at value 8.19, with 0.32 for asset returns.

Based on Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH), the company’s capital structure generated 2,558.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.24. Total debt to assets is 78.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,599.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 43.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.