Camden Property Trust (CPT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.70 compared to its previous closing price of 98.53. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-11 that REITs have risen a lot in recent weeks. But not all REITs participated in this recent rally. Here are two REITs that remain heavily discounted.

Is It Worth Investing in Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) is 47.63x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CPT is 0.84. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Camden Property Trust (CPT) is $104.33, which is $5.11 above the current market price. The public float for CPT is 104.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.99% of that float. On January 12, 2024, CPT’s average trading volume was 1.06M shares.

CPT’s Market Performance

CPT stock saw an increase of 1.44% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.21% and a quarterly increase of 1.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.02% for Camden Property Trust (CPT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.75% for CPT’s stock, with a -2.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CPT by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CPT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $100 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CPT Trading at 6.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +5.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPT rose by +1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.74. In addition, Camden Property Trust saw -0.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPT starting from CAMPO RICHARD J, who sale 38,336 shares at the price of $98.22 back on Jan 04. After this action, CAMPO RICHARD J now owns 267,132 shares of Camden Property Trust, valued at $3,765,426 using the latest closing price.

Jessett Alexander J., the EVP – Finance & CFO of Camden Property Trust, sale 9,803 shares at $98.21 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Jessett Alexander J. is holding 114,893 shares at $962,733 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.40 for the present operating margin

+22.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Camden Property Trust stands at +45.65. The total capital return value is set at 3.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.46. Equity return is now at value 4.57, with 2.43 for asset returns.

Based on Camden Property Trust (CPT), the company’s capital structure generated 73.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.52. Total debt to assets is 39.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 89.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Camden Property Trust (CPT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.