Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CDZI is 0.69. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) is $15.00, which is $12.29 above the current market price. The public float for CDZI is 39.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.26% of that float. On January 12, 2024, CDZI’s average trading volume was 169.75K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CDZI) stock’s latest price update

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.28 in comparison to its previous close of 2.96, however, the company has experienced a -5.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2022-05-23 that LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Cadiz Inc. (“the Company”, NASDAQ: CDZI/CDZIP), a California business dedicated to sustainable water and agricultural projects, is pleased to announce its participation this week at the B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Conference, which is being held on May 25-26, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

CDZI’s Market Performance

Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) has experienced a -5.40% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.70% drop in the past month, and a -9.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.63% for CDZI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.62% for CDZI’s stock, with a -27.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CDZI Trading at -10.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares sank -12.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDZI fell by -5.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.02. In addition, Cadiz Inc. saw -3.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDZI starting from Kennedy Susan P, who purchase 6,762 shares at the price of $2.81 back on Jan 04. After this action, Kennedy Susan P now owns 91,921 shares of Cadiz Inc., valued at $18,999 using the latest closing price.

Hickox Winston H, the Director of Cadiz Inc., purchase 3,030 shares at $3.30 during a trade that took place back on Sep 25, which means that Hickox Winston H is holding 176,685 shares at $9,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1103.40 for the present operating margin

-82.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cadiz Inc. stands at -1651.70. The total capital return value is set at -15.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.22. Equity return is now at value -79.26, with -28.86 for asset returns.

Based on Cadiz Inc. (CDZI), the company’s capital structure generated 205.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.29. Total debt to assets is 63.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 136.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.