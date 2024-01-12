Cadeler AS ADR (CDLR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Cadeler AS ADR (NYSE: CDLR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.42x.

CDLR currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On January 12, 2024, the average trading volume of CDLR was 236.10K shares.

CDLR) stock’s latest price update

Cadeler AS ADR (NYSE: CDLR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.89 compared to its previous closing price of 17.93. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CDLR’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.73% for CDLR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDLR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CDLR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDLR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $35 based on the research report published on January 04, 2024 of the current year 2024.

CDLR Trading at 0.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.35% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDLR rose by +0.11%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Cadeler AS ADR saw -1.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CDLR

Equity return is now at value 11.04, with 8.88 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cadeler AS ADR (CDLR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.