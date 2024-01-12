C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) has dropped by -0.22 compared to previous close of 87.19. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2024-01-11 that EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $CHRW #CHRobinson–C.H. Robinson Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) Right Now?

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) is $86.28, which is -$0.72 below the current market price. The public float for CHRW is 115.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHRW on January 12, 2024 was 1.25M shares.

CHRW’s Market Performance

CHRW’s stock has seen a -1.37% decrease for the week, with a 3.06% rise in the past month and a 1.17% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.79% for CHRW’s stock, with a -4.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHRW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHRW stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for CHRW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CHRW in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $80 based on the research report published on January 10, 2024 of the current year 2024.

CHRW Trading at 3.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHRW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +4.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHRW fell by -1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.49. In addition, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. saw 0.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHRW starting from WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV, who sale 0 shares at the price of $82.26 back on Nov 21. After this action, WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV now owns 266,936 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., valued at $6 using the latest closing price.

WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV, the Director of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., sale 7 shares at $82.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV is holding 266,936 shares at $576 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHRW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.13 for the present operating margin

+7.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. stands at +3.81. The total capital return value is set at 31.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.12. Equity return is now at value 25.33, with 6.45 for asset returns.

Based on C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW), the company’s capital structure generated 174.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.56. Total debt to assets is 39.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.44 and the total asset turnover is 3.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.