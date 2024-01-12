Burning Rock Biotech Ltd ADR (BNR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for BNR is 85.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.53% of that float. On January 12, 2024, the average trading volume of BNR was 61.71K shares.

BNR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Burning Rock Biotech Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BNR) has increased by 6.67 when compared to last closing price of 0.90. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-30 that Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 30, 2023 7:00 AM ET Company Participants Yusheng Han – Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Leo Li – CFO Joe Zhang – CTO Conference Call Participants Operator Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as will, expect, anticipate, future, intends, plans, believes, estimates, target, confident and similar statements.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

BNR’s Market Performance

Burning Rock Biotech Ltd ADR (BNR) has seen a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 24.84% gain in the past month and a -8.57% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.38% for BNR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.97% for BNR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -43.83% for the last 200 days.

BNR Trading at 8.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.79%, as shares surge +23.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNR remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8588. In addition, Burning Rock Biotech Ltd ADR saw 3.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-174.07 for the present operating margin

+67.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Burning Rock Biotech Ltd ADR stands at -172.44. The total capital return value is set at -61.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.92. Equity return is now at value -66.57, with -49.67 for asset returns.

Based on Burning Rock Biotech Ltd ADR (BNR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.20. Total debt to assets is 3.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Burning Rock Biotech Ltd ADR (BNR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.