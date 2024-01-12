Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) has gone up by 3.61% for the week, with a 9.67% rise in the past month and a 57.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.64% for BURL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.38% for BURL’s stock, with a 20.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) is 42.77x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BURL is 1.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) is $199.65, which is $4.7 above the current market price. The public float for BURL is 64.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.99% of that float. On January 12, 2024, BURL’s average trading volume was 1.68M shares.

BURL) stock’s latest price update

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.99 in relation to its previous close of 196.90. However, the company has experienced a 3.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that Burlington Stores (BURL) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of BURL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BURL stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for BURL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BURL in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $150 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BURL Trading at 17.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BURL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +9.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BURL rose by +3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $191.22. In addition, Burlington Stores Inc saw 0.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BURL starting from MCNAMARA WILLIAM P, who sale 500 shares at the price of $212.26 back on Mar 21. After this action, MCNAMARA WILLIAM P now owns 8,154 shares of Burlington Stores Inc, valued at $106,130 using the latest closing price.

Vecchio Jennifer, the Group President and CMO of Burlington Stores Inc, sale 47,153 shares at $209.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Vecchio Jennifer is holding 55,173 shares at $9,876,621 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BURL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.63 for the present operating margin

+37.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Burlington Stores Inc stands at +2.65. The total capital return value is set at 7.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.64. Equity return is now at value 39.94, with 4.08 for asset returns.

Based on Burlington Stores Inc (BURL), the company’s capital structure generated 591.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.54. Total debt to assets is 64.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 539.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.