Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) is above average at 106.66x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.32.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BUR is 175.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BUR on January 12, 2024 was 744.55K shares.

BUR) stock’s latest price update

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.07 in comparison to its previous close of 14.91, however, the company has experienced a 0.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-09 that Chris DeMuth Jr. discusses his position in uranium and his belief that nuclear energy will play a significant role in the future of energy production. He also updates us on SHF Holdings, a fintech company serving the cannabis industry, and predicts its growth potential in the coming years.

BUR’s Market Performance

BUR’s stock has risen by 0.27% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.56% and a quarterly rise of 10.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.33% for Burford Capital Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.09% for BUR’s stock, with a 12.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BUR Trading at 7.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +8.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUR rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +106.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.37. In addition, Burford Capital Limited saw -4.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Burford Capital Limited stands at +8.87. The total capital return value is set at 6.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.12.

Based on Burford Capital Limited (BUR), the company’s capital structure generated 72.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.09. Total debt to assets is 29.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Burford Capital Limited (BUR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.