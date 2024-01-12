Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE: BKD) has decreased by -0.18 when compared to last closing price of 5.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that Brookdale (BKD) witnesses a continuous streak of 26 months of year-over-year increases in the weighted average occupancy level.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE: BKD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BKD is also noteworthy at 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BKD is $5.67, which is $0.04 above than the current price. The public float for BKD is 168.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.12% of that float. The average trading volume of BKD on January 12, 2024 was 1.96M shares.

BKD’s Market Performance

BKD stock saw an increase of 0.36% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.93% and a quarterly increase of 33.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.56% for Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.21% for BKD’s stock, with a 33.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BKD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BKD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BKD Trading at 9.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +2.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKD rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +114.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.71. In addition, Brookdale Senior Living Inc saw -3.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKD starting from BROMLEY MARCUS E, who sale 3,995 shares at the price of $5.30 back on Dec 06. After this action, BROMLEY MARCUS E now owns 147,001 shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc, valued at $21,158 using the latest closing price.

BROMLEY MARCUS E, the Director of Brookdale Senior Living Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $5.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that BROMLEY MARCUS E is holding 150,996 shares at $52,612 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.15 for the present operating margin

+4.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookdale Senior Living Inc stands at -8.44. The total capital return value is set at -1.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.38. Equity return is now at value -25.12, with -2.07 for asset returns.

Based on Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD), the company’s capital structure generated 839.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.36. Total debt to assets is 82.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 794.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.46.

Conclusion

In summary, Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.