Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.70x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.48. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) by analysts is $42.13, which is $2.17 above the current market price. The public float for EAT is 43.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.14% of that float. On January 12, 2024, the average trading volume of EAT was 1.15M shares.

EAT) stock’s latest price update

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT)’s stock price has dropped by -4.67 in relation to previous closing price of 41.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that The significance of the holiday season for retailers cannot be overstated. This period marks a crucial juncture, often accounting for a substantial portion of annual sales.

EAT’s Market Performance

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) has seen a -3.57% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.30% decline in the past month and a 27.60% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.03% for EAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.10% for EAT’s stock, with a 8.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EAT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for EAT by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for EAT in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $40 based on the research report published on October 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

EAT Trading at 2.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares sank -4.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAT fell by -3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.86. In addition, Brinker International, Inc. saw -8.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAT starting from Taylor Joseph G, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $41.21 back on Dec 12. After this action, Taylor Joseph G now owns 66,286 shares of Brinker International, Inc., valued at $206,050 using the latest closing price.

Comings Douglas N., the SVP & COO, Chili’s of Brinker International, Inc., sale 14,951 shares at $40.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Comings Douglas N. is holding 37,604 shares at $609,403 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.28 for the present operating margin

+8.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brinker International, Inc. stands at +2.48. The total capital return value is set at 8.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 62.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.