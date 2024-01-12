Brenmiller Energy Ltd’s (BNRG) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, BNRG stock has gone up by 8.73%, with a monthly gain of 9.30% and a quarterly plunge of -5.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.51% for Brenmiller Energy Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.28% for BNRG’s stock, with a -24.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: BNRG) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BNRG is at -0.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BNRG is 17.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.01% of that float. The average trading volume for BNRG on January 12, 2024 was 5.02K shares.

BNRG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: BNRG) has surged by 7.64 when compared to previous closing price of 5.79, but the company has seen a 8.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-21 that Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ: BNRG ) stock is rising on Thursday as investors celebrate the company’s shares regaining compliance with Nasdaq listing standards. Brenmiller Energy notes that its shares are no longer in danger of being delisted due to minimum bid price problems.

BNRG Trading at 2.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.98%, as shares surge +16.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNRG rose by +8.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.85. In addition, Brenmiller Energy Ltd saw 6.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BNRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-723.36 for the present operating margin

-94.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brenmiller Energy Ltd stands at -728.09. The total capital return value is set at -112.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -124.90. Equity return is now at value -178.50, with -84.71 for asset returns.

Based on Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG), the company’s capital structure generated 297.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.86. Total debt to assets is 64.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 265.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 181.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.