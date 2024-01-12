Braze Inc (BRZE) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for BRZE is 55.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.00% of that float. The average trading volume for BRZE on January 12, 2024 was 781.08K shares.

Braze Inc (NASDAQ: BRZE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.52 compared to its previous closing price of 49.64. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that Braze (BRZE) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.

BRZE’s Market Performance

BRZE’s stock has risen by 4.09% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.06% and a quarterly rise of 4.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.17% for Braze Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.44% for BRZE’s stock, with a 17.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRZE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRZE stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for BRZE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BRZE in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $75 based on the research report published on December 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BRZE Trading at -2.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRZE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares sank -6.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRZE rose by +4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.04. In addition, Braze Inc saw -6.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRZE starting from Kleeger Myles, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $49.78 back on Jan 09. After this action, Kleeger Myles now owns 171,709 shares of Braze Inc, valued at $746,747 using the latest closing price.

Hyman Jonathan, the Chief Technology Officer of Braze Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $54.51 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that Hyman Jonathan is holding 129,830 shares at $817,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRZE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.68 for the present operating margin

+67.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Braze Inc stands at -39.10. The total capital return value is set at -29.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.15. Equity return is now at value -30.17, with -18.58 for asset returns.

Based on Braze Inc (BRZE), the company’s capital structure generated 11.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.33. Total debt to assets is 7.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Braze Inc (BRZE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.