Brainsway Ltd ADR (BWAY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BWAY is 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BWAY is 8.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BWAY on January 12, 2024 was 166.59K shares.

BWAY) stock’s latest price update

Brainsway Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BWAY)’s stock price has increased by 5.27 compared to its previous closing price of 6.45. However, the company has seen a -4.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that Small-caps have found plenty of buyers over the last few months, undoubtedly a welcomed development as investors look to find strength outside of large-caps.

BWAY’s Market Performance

Brainsway Ltd ADR (BWAY) has experienced a -4.63% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.98% rise in the past month, and a 80.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.69% for BWAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.16% for BWAY’s stock, with a 103.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BWAY Trading at 21.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.38%, as shares surge +13.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +103.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWAY fell by -4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +281.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.62. In addition, Brainsway Ltd ADR saw 4.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BWAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.63 for the present operating margin

+75.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brainsway Ltd ADR stands at -49.12. The total capital return value is set at -23.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.36. Equity return is now at value -18.18, with -12.85 for asset returns.

Based on Brainsway Ltd ADR (BWAY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.06. Total debt to assets is 0.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brainsway Ltd ADR (BWAY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.