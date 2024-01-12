BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TCPC)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.25 in comparison to its previous close of 11.99, however, the company has experienced a -2.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that High interest rates, decent demand for personalized finance, solid asset quality and regulatory changes are likely to keep aiding the Zacks SBIC & Commercial Finance industry players like Ares Capital (ARCC), Golub Capital (GBDC) and BlackRock TCP (TCPC).

Is It Worth Investing in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TCPC) Right Now?

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TCPC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 168.12x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) is $12.50, which is $0.9 above the current market price. The public float for TCPC is 57.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TCPC on January 12, 2024 was 363.95K shares.

TCPC’s Market Performance

The stock of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) has seen a -2.44% decrease in the past week, with a -2.88% drop in the past month, and a 8.91% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for TCPC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.01% for TCPC’s stock, with a 5.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCPC stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for TCPC by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for TCPC in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $14.50 based on the research report published on March 03, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

TCPC Trading at 1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares sank -5.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCPC fell by -2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.71. In addition, BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. saw 0.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TCPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.51 for the present operating margin

+71.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. stands at -5.67. The total capital return value is set at 1.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.52. Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC), the company’s capital structure generated 126.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.83. Total debt to assets is 54.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.