BIT Mining Ltd ADR (BTCM) Stock Records 47.71% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, BTCM stock has gone down by -15.51%, with a monthly gain of 18.95% and a quarterly surge of 47.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.36% for BIT Mining Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.22% for BTCM’s stock, with a 41.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BIT Mining Ltd ADR (NYSE: BTCM) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.64. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for BTCM is 10.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.49% of that float. On January 12, 2024, the average trading volume of BTCM was 198.26K shares.

BTCM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BIT Mining Ltd ADR (NYSE: BTCM) has decreased by -7.38 when compared to last closing price of 4.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a -15.51% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-10 that AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) (“BIT Mining,” “the Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our company”), a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, after the U.S. market close on Friday, November 17, 2023. About BIT Mining Limited BIT Mining (NYSE: BTCM) is a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, with a long-term strategy to create value across the cryptocurrency industry.

BTCM Trading at 14.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.46%, as shares surge +5.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTCM fell by -15.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.16. In addition, BIT Mining Ltd ADR saw -10.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.70 for the present operating margin

-1.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for BIT Mining Ltd ADR stands at -23.90. The total capital return value is set at -27.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -128.28. Equity return is now at value -123.08, with -93.09 for asset returns.

Based on BIT Mining Ltd ADR (BTCM), the company’s capital structure generated 7.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.33. Total debt to assets is 4.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.26 and the total asset turnover is 3.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, BIT Mining Ltd ADR (BTCM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.