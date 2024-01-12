BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) has jumped by 0.56 compared to previous close of 2.68. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-24 that There are many ways to approach penny stocks, but one that has gained popularity in recent years focuses on stocks in this category that are prime candidates for a “short squeeze.” A typical short squeeze candidate has a high level of short interest, or percentage of outstanding float sold short.

Is It Worth Investing in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.50.

The public float for BTAI is 20.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.66% of that float. On January 12, 2024, the average trading volume of BTAI was 2.85M shares.

BTAI’s Market Performance

BTAI stock saw a decrease of -4.09% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.98% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.37% for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.12% for BTAI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -73.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTAI stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for BTAI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BTAI in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $4 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BTAI Trading at -25.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares sank -15.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTAI fell by -3.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.94. In addition, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc saw -8.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTAI starting from Mehta Vimal, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $20.18 back on Jun 16. After this action, Mehta Vimal now owns 39,903 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc, valued at $605,501 using the latest closing price.

Mehta Vimal, the CEO and President of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc, sale 30,000 shares at $21.54 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Mehta Vimal is holding 39,903 shares at $646,226 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTAI

Equity return is now at value -489.95, with -122.57 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.