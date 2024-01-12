Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (BLRX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BLRX is 1.35.

The public float for BLRX is 72.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BLRX on January 12, 2024 was 333.17K shares.

BLRX stock's latest price update

The stock price of Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BLRX) has dropped by -0.99 compared to previous close of 1.43. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that BioLineRx gains approval for a blood cancer drug that aids in stem cell transplantation. Motixafortide, the flagship drug, shows promising results in mobilizing blood stem cells and in combination with other treatments for pancreatic cancer. Financially, BioLineRx has a limited amount of cash on hand but has secured a licensing deal that provides additional funds.

BLRX’s Market Performance

BLRX’s stock has fallen by -5.28% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.87% and a quarterly drop of -7.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.02% for Bioline Rx Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.63% for BLRX’s stock, with a -6.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLRX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for BLRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLRX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $3 based on the research report published on May 18, 2017 of the previous year 2017.

BLRX Trading at -9.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares sank -17.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLRX fell by -4.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5573. In addition, Bioline Rx Ltd ADR saw -9.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BLRX

Equity return is now at value -152.82, with -77.99 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (BLRX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.