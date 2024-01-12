Barnes Group Inc. (B) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) is above average at 66.91x. The 36-month beta value for B is also noteworthy at 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for B is $31.67, which is -$2.1 below than the current price. The public float for B is 47.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.64% of that float. The average trading volume of B on January 12, 2024 was 504.18K shares.

B) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) has increased by 4.51 when compared to last closing price of 30.40. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Barnes (B) experiences weakness in its operations due to weakness in the Industrial segment. Rising costs are added concerns for the company.

B’s Market Performance

Barnes Group Inc. (B) has experienced a 4.51% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.81% rise in the past month, and a -4.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for B. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.54% for B stock, with a simple moving average of -11.40% for the last 200 days.

B Trading at 15.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought B to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares surge +10.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, B rose by +4.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.14. In addition, Barnes Group Inc. saw -2.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at B starting from MANGUM MYLLE H, who purchase 67 shares at the price of $28.65 back on Dec 08. After this action, MANGUM MYLLE H now owns 26,367 shares of Barnes Group Inc., valued at $1,912 using the latest closing price.

Manner Hans-Peter, the Director of Barnes Group Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $22.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Manner Hans-Peter is holding 66,079 shares at $1,138,815 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for B

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.14 for the present operating margin

+33.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Barnes Group Inc. stands at +1.07. The total capital return value is set at 7.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.68. Equity return is now at value 1.87, with 0.87 for asset returns.

Based on Barnes Group Inc. (B), the company’s capital structure generated 44.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.77. Total debt to assets is 24.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

In summary, Barnes Group Inc. (B) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.