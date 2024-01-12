Avista Corp. (AVA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AVA is 0.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AVA is $35.60, which is $0.12 above the current price. The public float for AVA is 76.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AVA on January 12, 2024 was 548.61K shares.

AVA) stock’s latest price update

Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.69 compared to its previous closing price of 36.09. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that The price-to-sales ratio is a convenient tool to gauge the value of stocks incurring losses or in an early development cycle. Stocks like JAKK, GDOT, LAKE, AVA and FHN hold promise.

AVA’s Market Performance

Avista Corp. (AVA) has experienced a -1.99% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.23% rise in the past month, and a 8.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for AVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.82% for AVA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.11% for the last 200 days.

AVA Trading at 1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +1.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVA fell by -1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.79. In addition, Avista Corp. saw -0.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVA starting from BURKE DONALD C, who sale 2,400 shares at the price of $34.46 back on Dec 01. After this action, BURKE DONALD C now owns 25,605 shares of Avista Corp., valued at $82,704 using the latest closing price.

KENSOK JAMES M, the Vice President – Retired of Avista Corp., sale 700 shares at $34.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that KENSOK JAMES M is holding 12,574 shares at $24,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.12 for the present operating margin

+17.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avista Corp. stands at +9.07. The total capital return value is set at 3.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.45. Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 2.27 for asset returns.

Based on Avista Corp. (AVA), the company’s capital structure generated 125.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.60. Total debt to assets is 37.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Avista Corp. (AVA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.