Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) is 39.40x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ASM is 2.08.

The public float for ASM is 118.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.41% of that float. On January 12, 2024, ASM’s average trading volume was 842.58K shares.

ASM) stock’s latest price update

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM)’s stock price has soared by 2.08 in relation to previous closing price of 0.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-22 that As we head into 2024, it’s common for investors to look back on 2023. Much of this year had investors in a defensive posture.

ASM’s Market Performance

ASM’s stock has fallen by -1.75% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.36% and a quarterly drop of -3.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.96% for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.67% for ASM’s stock, with a -25.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ASM Trading at -2.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares sank -5.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASM fell by -0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4987. In addition, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. saw -9.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASM

Equity return is now at value 1.28, with 1.07 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.