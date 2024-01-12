Augmedix Inc (AUGX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Augmedix Inc (NASDAQ: AUGX)’s stock price has plunge by -1.34relation to previous closing price of 5.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.55% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2024-01-09 that Augmedix Inc. NASDAQ: AUGX is an artificial intelligence (AI) powered ambient medical documentation solutions provider in the medical sector. It utilizes generative AI for documenting medical records and transcribing medical notes and conversations, which are seamlessly integrated into the electronic health record (EHR) system used by healthcare systems, insurers, offices, and practices.

Is It Worth Investing in Augmedix Inc (NASDAQ: AUGX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AUGX is at 0.45.

The public float for AUGX is 33.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.24% of that float. The average trading volume for AUGX on January 12, 2024 was 333.39K shares.

AUGX’s Market Performance

The stock of Augmedix Inc (AUGX) has seen a -7.55% decrease in the past week, with a -6.72% drop in the past month, and a -2.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.91% for AUGX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.22% for AUGX stock, with a simple moving average of 15.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUGX stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for AUGX by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for AUGX in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $6 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AUGX Trading at -4.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.40%, as shares sank -5.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUGX fell by -7.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +205.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.65. In addition, Augmedix Inc saw -12.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUGX starting from Ginocchio Paul, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.85 back on Nov 22. After this action, Ginocchio Paul now owns 128,000 shares of Augmedix Inc, valued at $48,500 using the latest closing price.

Redmile Group, LLC, the Director of Augmedix Inc, purchase 750,000 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Redmile Group, LLC is holding 16,404,017 shares at $3,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUGX

Equity return is now at value -564.45, with -52.01 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Augmedix Inc (AUGX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.