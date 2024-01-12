Assessing the Risk and Potential of Ocuphire Pharma Inc’s (OCUP) Stock

The stock of Ocuphire Pharma Inc (OCUP) has gone down by -2.90% for the week, with a 11.07% rise in the past month and a -9.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.99% for OCUP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.99% for OCUP’s stock, with a -22.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ocuphire Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: OCUP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ocuphire Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: OCUP) is above average at 2.29x. The 36-month beta value for OCUP is also noteworthy at 0.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OCUP is 21.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.47% of that float. The average trading volume of OCUP on January 12, 2024 was 217.78K shares.

OCUP) stock’s latest price update

Ocuphire Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: OCUP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.81 in relation to its previous close of 3.27. However, the company has experienced a -2.90% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that Here, we discuss some reasons why buying Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) stock now may turn out to be a prudent move.

OCUP Trading at 4.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.55%, as shares surge +14.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCUP fell by -2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.91. In addition, Ocuphire Pharma Inc saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OCUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.74 for the present operating margin

+99.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ocuphire Pharma Inc stands at +44.89. The total capital return value is set at 52.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 52.26. Equity return is now at value 92.50, with 83.63 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 16.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.79.

Conclusion

In summary, Ocuphire Pharma Inc (OCUP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.