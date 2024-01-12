Assessing the Risk and Potential of National Storage Affiliates Trust’s (NSA) Stock

In the past week, NSA stock has gone down by -5.32%, with a monthly gain of 1.95% and a quarterly surge of 19.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.37% for National Storage Affiliates Trust The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.44% for NSA’s stock, with a 6.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) is 34.81x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NSA is 0.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) is $36.92, which is -$0.8 below the current market price. The public float for NSA is 76.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.04% of that float. On January 12, 2024, NSA’s average trading volume was 809.73K shares.

NSA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) has dropped by -4.17 compared to previous close of 39.36. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-28 that The REIT sector averaged a +9.50% total return in November, but remains in negative territory year to date (-2.27%). Large cap REITs (+11.54%) outperformed again in November. Micro caps (+3.30%) finally had a month in the black, but continue to badly underperform their larger peers. 90.2% of REIT securities had a positive total return in November, but only 42.5% are in the black year to date.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSA stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for NSA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NSA in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $45 based on the research report published on January 05, 2024 of the current year 2024.

NSA Trading at 5.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +3.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSA fell by -5.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.37. In addition, National Storage Affiliates Trust saw -9.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSA starting from Nordhagen Arlen Dale, who purchase 6,500 shares at the price of $36.50 back on Dec 11. After this action, Nordhagen Arlen Dale now owns 4,027,726 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust, valued at $237,250 using the latest closing price.

Nordhagen Arlen Dale, the Vice Chairperson of National Storage Affiliates Trust, purchase 10,000 shares at $35.92 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Nordhagen Arlen Dale is holding 4,029,626 shares at $359,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.92 for the present operating margin

+44.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Storage Affiliates Trust stands at +12.93. The total capital return value is set at 5.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.16. Equity return is now at value 7.53, with 1.94 for asset returns.

Based on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA), the company’s capital structure generated 217.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.46. Total debt to assets is 58.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 225.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.