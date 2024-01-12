Assessing the Risk and Potential of MSCI Inc’s (MSCI) Stock

The stock of MSCI Inc (MSCI) has seen a -1.69% decrease in the past week, with a 6.52% gain in the past month, and a 5.18% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for MSCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.30% for MSCI stock, with a simple moving average of 7.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MSCI Inc (NYSE: MSCI) Right Now?

MSCI Inc (NYSE: MSCI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MSCI is at 1.10. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MSCI is $568.09, which is $17.81 above the current market price. The public float for MSCI is 76.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.98% of that float. The average trading volume for MSCI on January 12, 2024 was 336.94K shares.

MSCI) stock’s latest price update

MSCI Inc (NYSE: MSCI)’s stock price has increased by 0.66 compared to its previous closing price of 546.66. However, the company has seen a -1.69% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-08 that How To Build A Dividend Growth Portfolio As A ‘Young Investor’ With $100,000

MSCI Trading at 4.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +4.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSCI fell by -1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $549.87. In addition, MSCI Inc saw -2.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSCI starting from Gutowski Robert J., who sale 1,478 shares at the price of $520.00 back on Aug 18. After this action, Gutowski Robert J. now owns 15,179 shares of MSCI Inc, valued at $768,560 using the latest closing price.

Crum Scott A, the Chief Human Resources Officer of MSCI Inc, sale 1,800 shares at $555.89 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Crum Scott A is holding 18,274 shares at $1,000,602 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.71 for the present operating margin

+76.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for MSCI Inc stands at +38.72. The total capital return value is set at 30.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MSCI Inc (MSCI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.