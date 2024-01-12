ASML Holding NV (ASML) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) has decreased by -1.11 when compared to last closing price of 718.53. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that ASML (ASML) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

Is It Worth Investing in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) is above average at 34.49x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.48.

The public float for ASML is 394.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASML on January 12, 2024 was 914.80K shares.

ASML’s Market Performance

The stock of ASML Holding NV (ASML) has seen a 1.02% increase in the past week, with a -1.39% drop in the past month, and a 15.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for ASML. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.36% for ASML stock, with a simple moving average of 6.09% for the last 200 days.

ASML Trading at 1.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares sank -3.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASML rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $734.13. In addition, ASML Holding NV saw -6.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASML

Equity return is now at value 79.29, with 22.61 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ASML Holding NV (ASML) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.