Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) has seen a 15.65% increase in the past week, with a -1.09% drop in the past month, and a -16.40% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.84% for ARQQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.50% for ARQQ’s stock, with a -47.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.84.

The public float for ARQQ is 48.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARQQ on January 12, 2024 was 768.92K shares.

ARQQ) stock’s latest price update

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.08 in relation to its previous close of 0.45. However, the company has experienced a 15.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-28 that Quantum computing stocks have emerged as one of the growth sectors of late 2023. Quantum computers have been in development for several decades and the field is continuing to progress.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARQQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARQQ stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ARQQ by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ARQQ in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $7 based on the research report published on July 19, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ARQQ Trading at -6.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARQQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.33%, as shares sank -2.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARQQ rose by +16.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4666. In addition, Arqit Quantum Inc saw -1.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARQQ

Equity return is now at value -101.80, with -66.09 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.