ARC Document Solutions Inc (ARC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE: ARC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.60 in relation to its previous close of 2.88. However, the company has experienced a -1.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE: ARC) Right Now?

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE: ARC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ARC is 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ARC is $5.35, which is $2.28 above the current price. The public float for ARC is 36.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARC on January 12, 2024 was 136.61K shares.

ARC’s Market Performance

The stock of ARC Document Solutions Inc (ARC) has seen a -1.60% decrease in the past week, with a 5.50% rise in the past month, and a 0.99% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.19% for ARC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.31% for ARC stock, with a simple moving average of -1.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARC stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for ARC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $3.50 based on the research report published on November 08, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

ARC Trading at 4.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares surge +10.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARC fell by -1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.08. In addition, ARC Document Solutions Inc saw -6.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARC starting from Roy Rahul K, who sale 23,230 shares at the price of $3.20 back on Mar 02. After this action, Roy Rahul K now owns 414,342 shares of ARC Document Solutions Inc, valued at $74,357 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.42 for the present operating margin

+35.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for ARC Document Solutions Inc stands at +3.88. The total capital return value is set at 6.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.68. Equity return is now at value 7.25, with 3.67 for asset returns.

Based on ARC Document Solutions Inc (ARC), the company’s capital structure generated 64.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.25. Total debt to assets is 29.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ARC Document Solutions Inc (ARC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.