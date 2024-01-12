Apollomics Inc (APLM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for APLM is 1.39.

The public float for APLM is 5.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APLM on January 12, 2024 was 3.63M shares.

Apollomics Inc (NASDAQ: APLM)’s stock price has soared by 1.23 in relation to previous closing price of 0.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-02 that FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apollomics Inc. (“Apollomics” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing medicines to address difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced that Sanjeev Redkar, Ph.D., Co-Founder and President, will present at the 2024 Biotech Showcase on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. PT at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square in San Francisco, Calif.

APLM’s Market Performance

Apollomics Inc (APLM) has experienced a 7.68% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 27.43% rise in the past month, and a -51.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.48% for APLM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.11% for APLM’s stock, with a -76.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

APLM Trading at 13.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares surge +24.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLM rose by +6.60%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8758. In addition, Apollomics Inc saw 1.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apollomics Inc (APLM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.