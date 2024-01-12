Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for ARI is also noteworthy at 1.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ARI is $10.50, which is -$1.29 below than the current price. The public float for ARI is 139.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.79% of that float. The average trading volume of ARI on January 12, 2024 was 820.64K shares.

ARI) stock’s latest price update

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (NYSE: ARI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.67 in relation to its previous close of 11.87. However, the company has experienced a 3.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-10 that The S&P500 delivered a strong year-end rally, gaining 4.5% in December and 26.3% for the year.

ARI’s Market Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI) has experienced a 3.33% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.15% rise in the past month, and a 12.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.28% for ARI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.67% for ARI stock, with a simple moving average of 11.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ARI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $10.50 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ARI Trading at 5.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +3.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARI rose by +3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.01. In addition, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc saw 0.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARI starting from ROTHSTEIN STUART, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $10.09 back on Oct 16. After this action, ROTHSTEIN STUART now owns 490,766 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc, valued at $403,564 using the latest closing price.

BIDERMAN MARK C, the Director of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $10.60 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that BIDERMAN MARK C is holding 66,485 shares at $106,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+101.30 for the present operating margin

+85.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc stands at +40.71. The total capital return value is set at 7.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.28. Equity return is now at value 0.14, with 0.03 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI), the company’s capital structure generated 296.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.75. Total debt to assets is 72.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 276.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.