Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for HOUS is 106.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.41% of that float. On January 12, 2024, the average trading volume of HOUS was 1.28M shares.

HOUS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS) has dropped by -3.16 compared to previous close of 7.29. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen and could be a great choice for investors looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices.

HOUS’s Market Performance

HOUS’s stock has fallen by -6.37% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.18% and a quarterly rise of 21.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.56% for Anywhere Real Estate Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.48% for HOUS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOUS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HOUS by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for HOUS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $7 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

HOUS Trading at 14.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +11.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOUS fell by -6.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.67. In addition, Anywhere Real Estate Inc saw -12.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOUS starting from Silva Enrique, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $5.42 back on Nov 03. After this action, Silva Enrique now owns 112,216 shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc, valued at $81,255 using the latest closing price.

WILLIAMS MICHAEL J, the Director of Anywhere Real Estate Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $5.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that WILLIAMS MICHAEL J is holding 199,286 shares at $78,870 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.37 for the present operating margin

+13.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anywhere Real Estate Inc stands at -4.15. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.63. Equity return is now at value -22.17, with -6.78 for asset returns.

Based on Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS), the company’s capital structure generated 200.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.68. Total debt to assets is 52.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 162.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.