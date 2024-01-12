Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of SK Telecom Co Ltd ADR (SKM)

The price-to-earnings ratio for SK Telecom Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: SKM) is above average at 9.68x. The 36-month beta value for SKM is also noteworthy at 0.83.

The public float for SKM is 389.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.17% of that float. The average trading volume of SKM on January 12, 2024 was 349.49K shares.

SKM) stock’s latest price update

SK Telecom Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: SKM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.26 compared to its previous closing price of 20.67. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 8, 2023 1:00 AM ET Company Participants Hee Jun Chung – IRO Jin-won Kim – CFO Choi Hwan-seok – Head of Corporate Strategy Office Kim Ji Hoon – Head of Growth Kim Ji Hyung – Head of Integrated Marketing Strategy Office Conference Call Participants Soojin Kim – Mirae Asset Securities Joonsop Kim – KB Securities Hoi Jae Kim – Daishin Securities Operator Good morning and good evening.

SKM’s Market Performance

SK Telecom Co Ltd ADR (SKM) has seen a 0.38% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.66% decline in the past month and a 3.97% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.04% for SKM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.91% for SKM’s stock, with a 1.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SKM Trading at -2.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares sank -2.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKM rose by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.09. In addition, SK Telecom Co Ltd ADR saw -2.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SKM

Equity return is now at value 10.59, with 3.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, SK Telecom Co Ltd ADR (SKM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.