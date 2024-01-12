Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL)

The 36-month beta value for SFL is also noteworthy at 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SFL is 103.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.66% of that float. The average trading volume of SFL on January 12, 2024 was 744.92K shares.

SFL Corporation Ltd (NYSE: SFL)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.12 in comparison to its previous close of 11.62, however, the company has experienced a 0.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-02 that SFL Corporation has multiple tailwinds in both the car-carrying and offshore drilling segments. These tailwinds will drive over 30% growth in EBITDA, which should flow back to investors through increased dividends. I conservatively project a quarterly dividend raise from $0.25/share to $0.33/share over the course of 2024.

SFL’s Market Performance

SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL) has experienced a 0.17% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.43% rise in the past month, and a 5.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for SFL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.54% for SFL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFL stocks, with Pareto repeating the rating for SFL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SFL in the upcoming period, according to Pareto is $11 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SFL Trading at 4.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +6.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFL rose by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.49. In addition, SFL Corporation Ltd saw 4.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.20 for the present operating margin

+41.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for SFL Corporation Ltd stands at +30.25. The total capital return value is set at 7.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.95. Equity return is now at value 9.56, with 2.74 for asset returns.

Based on SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL), the company’s capital structure generated 245.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.02. Total debt to assets is 69.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

In summary, SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.