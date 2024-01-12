Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR)

The 36-month beta value for PCOR is also noteworthy at 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PCOR is 126.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.67% of that float. The average trading volume of PCOR on January 12, 2024 was 1.38M shares.

PCOR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE: PCOR) has decreased by -1.22 when compared to last closing price of 69.70.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Investors Business Daily reported 2023-12-29 that IPO Stock Of The Week Procore Technologies is nearing a fresh buy point, but PCOR stock has a flaw that investors should watch.

PCOR’s Market Performance

Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) has experienced a 6.53% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.58% rise in the past month, and a -0.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.32% for PCOR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.69% for PCOR’s stock, with a 10.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PCOR Trading at 13.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +17.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCOR rose by +6.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.56. In addition, Procore Technologies Inc saw -0.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCOR starting from O CONNOR KEVIN J, who sale 5,128 shares at the price of $69.77 back on Jan 10. After this action, O CONNOR KEVIN J now owns 1,558,421 shares of Procore Technologies Inc, valued at $357,781 using the latest closing price.

Singer Benjamin C, the Chief Legal Officer; Secretary of Procore Technologies Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $70.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that Singer Benjamin C is holding 127,318 shares at $70,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.02 for the present operating margin

+77.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Procore Technologies Inc stands at -39.84. The total capital return value is set at -22.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.15. Equity return is now at value -20.58, with -13.37 for asset returns.

Based on Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR), the company’s capital structure generated 8.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.79. Total debt to assets is 5.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.