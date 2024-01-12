Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Himax Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: HIMX) is above average at 15.62x. The 36-month beta value for HIMX is also noteworthy at 2.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HIMX is $7.00, which is $0.81 above than the current price. The public float for HIMX is 174.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.09% of that float. The average trading volume of HIMX on January 12, 2024 was 722.18K shares.

The stock price of Himax Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: HIMX) has jumped by 0.81 compared to previous close of 6.14. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-31 that Himax Technologies, Inc. stock is expected to rally due to improving fundamentals, cheap valuation, and industry tailwinds. The Taiwanese semiconductor company specializes in display imaging processing technologies and provides components for various electronic devices. Margins are improving, inventories are getting smaller, which is good. End markets are also likely to show stronger growth shortly, in my opinion.

HIMX’s Market Performance

HIMX’s stock has risen by 1.98% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.58% and a quarterly rise of 5.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.44% for Himax Technologies ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.85% for HIMX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIMX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HIMX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HIMX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

HIMX Trading at 5.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +13.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMX rose by +1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.12. In addition, Himax Technologies ADR saw 1.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.44 for the present operating margin

+39.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Himax Technologies ADR stands at +19.73. The total capital return value is set at 21.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.36. Equity return is now at value 8.23, with 4.14 for asset returns.

Based on Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX), the company’s capital structure generated 47.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.38. Total debt to assets is 25.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In summary, Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.