Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Cummins Inc. (CMI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is above average at 12.10x. The 36-month beta value for CMI is also noteworthy at 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CMI is $257.90, which is $20.34 above than the current price. The public float for CMI is 139.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.40% of that float. The average trading volume of CMI on January 12, 2024 was 750.50K shares.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.69 compared to its previous closing price of 239.22. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2024-01-11 that Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) agreed on Wednesday to a record-setting fine of $1.675 billion in the settlement of a lawsuit filed by the US Justice Department and California, which charged the truck engine maker with installing devices designed to cheat emissions control, Reuters reported. The lawsuit alleged that Cummins installed “defeat devices” to bypass or disable emissions controls such as emission sensors and onboard computers.

CMI’s Market Performance

Cummins Inc. (CMI) has seen a 0.71% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.95% gain in the past month and a 3.26% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for CMI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.11% for CMI’s stock, with a 2.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CMI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CMI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $278 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the current year 2024.

CMI Trading at 3.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +1.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMI rose by +0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $240.37. In addition, Cummins Inc. saw -0.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMI starting from RUMSEY JENNIFER, who sale 2 shares at the price of $164.60 back on Nov 22. After this action, RUMSEY JENNIFER now owns 1,440 shares of Cummins Inc., valued at $356 using the latest closing price.

Fier Walter J, the VP – Chief Technical Officer of Cummins Inc., sale 3,307 shares at $252.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Fier Walter J is holding 8,090 shares at $836,652 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.56 for the present operating margin

+23.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cummins Inc. stands at +7.66. The total capital return value is set at 16.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.41. Equity return is now at value 29.38, with 9.04 for asset returns.

Based on Cummins Inc. (CMI), the company’s capital structure generated 93.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.21. Total debt to assets is 27.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Cummins Inc. (CMI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.